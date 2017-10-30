COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Advocates against sexual violence say Missouri’s lack of evidence testing in some sexual assault cases make it harder to link repeat offenders to more than one victim.
Law enforcement officials say many agencies don’t send evidence for testing unless the victim wants to go forward with potential charges. They say testing every evidence kit would also add to Missouri’s already extensive backlog.
The Columbia Missourian reports Missouri hasn’t done a statewide audit on the number of untested evidence kits.
Advocates say the inaction makes it more difficult to identify repeat offenders. The advocacy group Joyful Heart Foundation says that even if a survivor knows the attacker and chooses not to pursue charges, the attacker’s DNA can still be matched to other victims if the evidence is tested.
Most Read Stories
- Russell Wilson outduels Deshaun Watson as Seahawks come away with thrilling 41-38 win over Texans
- Telling his teammates, ‘Have no fear,’ Seattle’s Russell Wilson finishes one of his finest hours | Larry Stone
- Analysis | Three impressions from Arizona's 58-37 upset of 15th-ranked WSU
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' wild 41-38 win over the Houston Texans
- Two indictments, one guilty plea in Trump-Russia probe VIEW
___
Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com