NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Advocate’s parent company has purchased Gambit, a weekly news and entertainment newspaper in New Orleans.
The Advocate newspaper owners John and Dathel Georges bought Gambit from Margo and Clancy DuBos, who have owned the weekly since 1991.
The Advocate reported the purchase on Monday and said terms were not disclosed.
The alternative weekly paper was launched in 1981. Gambit currently distributes 36,000 free copies per week in the New Orleans region.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Thousands of Indian women find their American dreams in jeopardy
- After going to class without a bra, Florida student is told to cover her nipples
- Symptoms from stopping antidepressants are largely a mystery
- Body suspected to be from California cliff crash found
- Trump brags that his tower withstood a fire, but has been silent about the man who died in it
John and Dathel Georges purchased The Advocate in 2013 and launched The New Orleans Advocate.
Gambit’s staff will be moving to a building near The New Orleans Advocate headquarters this summer.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com