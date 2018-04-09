NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Advocate’s parent company has purchased Gambit, a weekly news and entertainment newspaper in New Orleans.
The Advocate newspaper owners John and Dathel Georges bought Gambit from Margo and Clancy DuBos, who have owned the weekly since 1991.
The Advocate reported the purchase on Monday and said terms were not disclosed.
The alternative weekly paper was launched in 1981. Gambit currently distributes 36,000 free copies per week in the New Orleans region.
John and Dathel Georges purchased The Advocate in 2013 and launched The New Orleans Advocate.
Gambit’s staff will be moving to a building near The New Orleans Advocate headquarters this summer.
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com