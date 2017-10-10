RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An advocacy organization looking to improve schools will begin work in a Virginia city.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Virginia Excels is launching Tuesday. Funded through a grant during its incubation, it aims to improve racial and socio-economic justice in the Richmond area.

Eva Colen, who advised Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on education issues, will serve as executive director of Virginia Excels.

Colen says fundraising will finance the organization after a $160,000 grant from The Robins Foundation runs out. The Richmond-based family foundation awards a $500,000 annual grant for an innovative approach to unmet community needs or issues. Virginia Excels was a finalist for the top award.

Robins Foundation CEO Kelly Chopus says she likes how Colen’s plan works so teachers, staff and students are heard by public officials.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com