TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A legal advocacy organization has cautioned a Mississippi city against implementing regulations for food trucks.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal quotes a letter in a Thursday report the Mississippi Justice Institute sent to Tupelo officials. The organization sent it following recent public deliberations by the City Council regarding the potential ordinances.

Institute Director Shadrack White says in the letter that food truck regulations tend to be enforced inconsistently and unfairly privilege some businesses over others.

Several council members want to require that food trucks locate a specified distance away from restaurants. White says in a statement that such regulations are an attempt to protect existing businesses from newer ones.

Councilman Willie Jennings says the measures would seek to be fair considering that food trucks cost less to operate than restaurants.

