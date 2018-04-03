Share story

By
The Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont advocacy group is threatening to file a federal lawsuit over the design of a proposed Burlington traffic project.

WPTZ-TV reports The Pine Street Coalition announced Tuesday it would file a suit to block the construction of the Champlain Parkway. The 2.3-mile road is intended to alleviate traffic between downtown Burlington and Interstate 189.

The group says the parkway is dangerous and doesn’t make sense. Opponents also say officials never completed an Environmental Impact Statement for the project.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says the parkway’s design was a compromise. Weinberger say he will defend the project in court.

