SANDPOINT, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho water advocacy group says another railway bridge across Lake Pend Oreille would double rail traffic, increasing the chances of derailments of crude oil and coal shipments.

The Bonner County Daily Bee reports the Lake Pend Oreille Waterkeeper is calling on state and federal officials to extend the public comment period for the planned BNSF Railway bridge across the northern Idaho lake, so its potential effects can be better analyzed.

The group says more shipments over the lake would threaten water quality because coal and coal dust is released from the open rail cars.

Bonner County Emergency Medical Services officials say the new bridge would boost its emergency response because personnel are routinely stopped at crossings by trains waiting for traffic to clear on the existing bridge.

