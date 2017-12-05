CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — An advocacy group that promotes public education in New Hampshire is releasing a report analyzing a key component of a school voucher proposal, grants aimed at helping communities that would lose money if students go elsewhere.

Under the bill recommended this month by the House Finance Committee, parents would be able to use public money to send children to private schools, but school districts would get partially reimbursed if they lose more than a quarter of 1 percent of their school budget.

Reaching Higher New Hampshire, a nonpartisan group, is releasing its analysis of the bill on Wednesday.