DOVER, Del. (AP) — The chair of an advisory committee to the commissioner of Delaware’s Department of Correction says the department asked him to independently review the footage of an inmate’s death.

The Delaware State News reports Council of Correction Chair Darryl Chambers said at Tuesday’s meeting that he found no wrongdoing or negligence on the part of the agency in the Jan. 17 death of 64-year-old Robert J. Martin.

The chair of an inmate family support group, Lori Alberts, had accused the department of not acting quickly enough to aid Martin after he arrived at the infirmary. Alberts said she’s satisfied with Chambers’ conclusion.

Deputy Commissioner Alan Grinstead said the department took an unprecedented step to ask the chair “who’s well-respected in the community” to review the footage, in the interest of transparency.

