A White House counselor is calling media reports that President Donald Trump wants the death penalty for drug dealers a “complete misrepresentation.”

Trump will travel to New Hampshire Monday to unveil more of his plan to combat the nation’s opioid crisis. At a recent rally, Trump has mused the United States should institute the death penalty for drug dealers.

Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway told WMUR-TV ahead of Trump’s visit that the president wants tougher penalties for drug traffickers. She said those who traffic the deadly drug fentanyl can be responsible for the deaths of hundreds of people.

She says traffickers aren’t “getting the kind of penalty” that “people think are more appropriate.”

Conway claims current mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines don’t consider that very small doses of fentanyl can be fatal.