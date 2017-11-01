PHOENIX (AP) — State transportation officials are asking for public input on their decision to remove and replace a 68-year-old highway bridge in east-central Arizona.
The Arizona Department of Transportation says the 637-foot-long Pinto Creek Bridge on U.S. 60 between Superior and Miami is still safe for traffic but no longer meets standards and guidelines set by the federal government, a national highway industry group and ADOT itself.
ADOT says it and the Federal Highway Administration have decided to pursue building a new bridge and removing the current one but that other options include rehabilitating the current bridge and both building a new bridge and rehabilitating the current one.
The bridge is located in Gila County near Pinto Mine Road.
