PHOENIX (AP) — State transportation officials are asking for public input on their decision to remove and replace a 68-year-old highway bridge in east-central Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says the 637-foot-long Pinto Creek Bridge on U.S. 60 between Superior and Miami is still safe for traffic but no longer meets standards and guidelines set by the federal government, a national highway industry group and ADOT itself.

ADOT says it and the Federal Highway Administration have decided to pursue building a new bridge and removing the current one but that other options include rehabilitating the current bridge and both building a new bridge and rehabilitating the current one.

The bridge is located in Gila County near Pinto Mine Road.