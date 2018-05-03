PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation is replacing the bridge at Chinle Wash on the Navajo Nation in far northeastern Arizona.
The $6 million project is scheduled to start Monday and be completed by the end of this year.
The new three-span bridge will be 280 feet long and nearly 9 feet wider than the current bridge on U.S. 160.
ADOT officials say the project also will realign the roadway and install new pavement markings, among other improvements.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after payment to Stormy Daniels
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
They say motorists using U.S. 160 through the area while the bridge is being replaced should expect delays up to 20 minutes just west of Mexican Water on the Navajo Nation.
A temporary traffic signal will have traffic alternating through one lane on the existing bridge.