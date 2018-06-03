OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says a new Adopt-a-Beach program aims to keep two western Nebraska recreation areas free of litter.

Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area staffers created the volunteer program for McConaughy and Lake Ogallala, in part, as a response to public concerns regarding litter.

The goal of Adopt-a-Beach is to encourage participation in the protection of fragile park landscapes. The program was modeled after the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s Adopt-a-Highway Program.

Participants can enroll in the program starting June 11 at the Lake McConaughy Visitor and Water Interpretive Center. Gloves, pickers, buckets, bags and vests can be provided to participants during business hours.

Contact the Lake McConaughy center at 308-284-8800 for more information.