CHICAGO (AP) — An administrative law judge has recommended that the Illinois Labor Relations Board reject disciplinary guidelines newly adopted by the Chicago Police Department.

The Chicago Tribune reports Judge Anna Hamburg-Gal determined the department violated labor law by failing to bargain with the Fraternal Order of Police before adopting the guidelines.

Hamburg-Gal also recommends the labor board force Chicago police to rescind any discipline imposed under the guidelines since they were adopted in February.

Labor board executive director Kimberly Stevens says the judge’s recommendation, issued last week, does not carry the force of law. She says it will be months before the panel makes a decision.

FOP President Kevin Graham said in a statement the judge’s rule was a victory for union members.

Law Department spokesman Bill McCaffrey voiced disappointment in the recommendation and said the city’s lawyers would challenge it.

