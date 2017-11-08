VALMY, Nev. (AP) — The Mine Safety and Health Administration released its preliminary report of a fatal Nevada mine accident that killed two workers.

The Elko Daily Free Press says the report, which was made public Monday, states “a passenger van carrying nine miners was run over by a 340-ton haul truck. The driver of the van and another miner in the front passenger seat were fatally injured.”

Safety superintendent Pete Kuhn and equipment operator Omar Bernal were killed in the Oct. 31 accident at the Marigold Mine in Valmy.

The report shows 60-year-old Kuhn, who was driving the passenger van, had 25 years and 20 weeks of mining experience. The then 39-year-old Bernal had 16 weeks of experience.

Seven trainees in the van were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

___

Information from: Elko Daily Free Press, http://www.elkodaily.com