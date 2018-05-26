RAY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Going into the holiday weekend, state officials are still urging Adirondack hikers to avoid high elevation trails that are soggy with snowmelt and subject to erosion.
The Department of Environmental Conservation is asking hikers to stick to trails below 2,500 feet (762 meters). Of particular concern for mud-season damage are high elevation trails in the Dix, Giant and High Peaks Wilderness areas.
Seasonal access roads in the Adirondacks are typically open by the Memorial Day weekend, but some remain closed due to winter weather and muddy conditions lasting into late April and early May.
DEC posts the latest backcountry conditions online.
