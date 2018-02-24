BERLIN (AP) — Director Adine Pintilie’s “Touch Me Not” has won the top Golden Bear prize at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The movie, which follows the story of a woman who can’t bear to be touched, was chosen from among a field of 19 competitors by a jury led by German director Tom Tykwer.

Wes Anderson was named best director Saturday for his animated movie “Isle of Dogs.”

The best actor award went to Anthony Bajon for his role in “The Prayer” and the best actress prize to Ana Brun for her part in “The Heiresses.”