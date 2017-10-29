LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State environmental officials say there was no way the financial collapse of a regional solid waste district could have been prevented, and believe the agency won’t be able to stop another collapse in the future.
The department is spending nearly $13 million to rescue the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, which voted in 2012 to default on a $12.3 million bond.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the money will be recouped through an annual $18 fee that residents in Carroll, Boone, Marion, Baxter, Searcy and Newton counties will pay.
Department attorney Mike McAlister told the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission Friday that the district was in financial trouble before he came to the agency.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- 'Inmates running the prison' on NFL protests? Players — including Seahawks — take shots at Texans owner's comment
- TICKET ALERT: Here's how to buy tickets for 'Hamilton' at Paramount Theatre
- UW freshman tight end Hunter Bryant exits UCLA game with leg injury
He told the commission that his agency couldn’t have “drastically changed” the outcome of the collapse.
___
Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com