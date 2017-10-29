LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — State environmental officials say there was no way the financial collapse of a regional solid waste district could have been prevented, and believe the agency won’t be able to stop another collapse in the future.

The department is spending nearly $13 million to rescue the Ozark Mountain Solid Waste District, which voted in 2012 to default on a $12.3 million bond.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the money will be recouped through an annual $18 fee that residents in Carroll, Boone, Marion, Baxter, Searcy and Newton counties will pay.

Department attorney Mike McAlister told the Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission Friday that the district was in financial trouble before he came to the agency.

He told the commission that his agency couldn’t have “drastically changed” the outcome of the collapse.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com