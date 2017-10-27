RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Snow plowing in the Black Hills this winter season just got more efficient.
The state Department of Transportation is adding three tow-plows to its winter fleet of snow clearing equipment, with one each going to Rapid City, Custer and Yankton.
Tow-plows are pulled behind regular blade trucks, allowing two lanes of highway to be cleared of snow simultaneously. The Rapid City Journal reports the state says the tow-plows save about $1.65 per mile.
The department has about 400 plow trucks that operate from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. clearing snow.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle ranked nation's No. 2 coolest city — just behind this West Coast rival
- Here’s one way for vehicle owners to avoid paying Sound Transit’s car-tab tax
- The bottleneck in Seattle’s homeless shelters that leaves thousands on the streets WATCH
- Florida newcomers surge: the latest on another year of record-breaking growth in Seattle area
- 2 shot in Seattle's University District, police say
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com