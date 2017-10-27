RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Snow plowing in the Black Hills this winter season just got more efficient.

The state Department of Transportation is adding three tow-plows to its winter fleet of snow clearing equipment, with one each going to Rapid City, Custer and Yankton.

Tow-plows are pulled behind regular blade trucks, allowing two lanes of highway to be cleared of snow simultaneously. The Rapid City Journal reports the state says the tow-plows save about $1.65 per mile.

The department has about 400 plow trucks that operate from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. clearing snow.

