JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new judge is being authorized for part of north Mississippi.

Gov. Phil Bryant has signed Senate Bill 2568 , which authorizes a second judge for Lee County Court. The bill became law as soon as he signed it Monday.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that Lee County supervisors asked legislators to create a new judicial post to help alleviate a crowded court docket.

Mississippi Supreme Court Justice William Waller Jr. also has endorsed the new court post, primarily to help with the youth court cases having to be handled by current County Judge Charlie Brett.

State law sets the Lee County Court judicial salary at $135,000.