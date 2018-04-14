LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed into law a measure that will offer state employees additional health care options.
The Legislature passed the measure 42-2, and Ricketts signed it Friday.
State employees will be able to opt into the Direct Primary Care pilot program and pay one recurring fee for a variety of primary care visits. Insurance could also be purchased to cover additional services, like hospital visits.
The pilot program begins in 2019 and will run through 2021.
The measure also allows insurance companies to incentivize patients to shop around to find the lowest cost for upcoming procedures.
Supporters say direct primary care allows doctors and patients to form better relationships and take control of their health care.