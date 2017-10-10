PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed additional charges against a Rhode Island elementary school gym teacher charged with groping three fifth-grade girls.

A spokeswoman for the Rhode Island attorney general’s office says 53-year-old James Duffy has been charged with second-degree child molestation and simple assault. Spokeswoman Amy Kempe says the simple assault charge is from a new victim.

Duffy, physical education teacher at Harry Kizirian Elementary School, is now facing a total of six counts of second-degree child molestation.

The man’s attorney tells WPRI-TV that his client maintains his innocence.

Kizirian principal Violet LeMar has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of failing to report allegations of sex abuse.

Both Duffy and LeMar are on leave. Duffy is scheduled to be arraigned Nov. 7.