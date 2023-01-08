Adam Rich, a former child actor who starred in the hit television series “Eight Is Enough,” died Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 54.

Danny Deraney, Rich’s publicist, confirmed the death. On its website, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner did not immediately list a cause.

Deraney described Rich as “kind, generous and a warrior in the fight against mental illness.”

“He was unselfish and always looked out for those he cared about. Which is why many people who grew up with him feel a part of their childhood gone, and sad today,” Deraney added. “He really was America’s Little Brother.”

From 1977-81, Rich starred in the hit television series “Eight Is Enough,” a comforting show about a family of eight children that aired on ABC for five seasons. He played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son, who was known for having a glossy pageboy haircut.

The show, set in Sacramento, California, and based on a memoir by Tom Braden, dealt with family drama such as the death of a parent, remarriage and tensions among siblings.

Adam Rich was born Oct. 12, 1968, in Brooklyn, New York, according to his IMDb page. He studied acting at Chatsworth High School in California’s San Fernando Valley.

Rich was not married and did not have children, Deraney said.

Rich began acting as a child and appeared in 1976 in the television show “The Six Million Dollar Man,” according to IMDb. He had appearances in other television shows, including “The Love Boat,” “Fantasy Island,” “CHiPs,” “St. Elsewhere” and “Silver Spoons.”

In the 1980s, he appeared in television shows such as “Code Red” and “Dungeons and Dragons.”

In the past, he had sought treatment for substance abuse. In 1991, he was arrested on suspicion of burglarizing a California pharmacy, and actor Dick Van Patten, who played Rich’s father in “Eight Is Enough,” bailed him out of jail, The Orlando Sentinel reported.