SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The sole Republican candidate for New Mexico governor has begun buying television ads more than a month before Democrats nominate a candidate in June primary elections.
Congressman and gubernatorial candidate Steve Pearce of Hobbs notified the Federal Communications Commission of more than $100,000 in spending on political ads that begin Tuesday on local network affiliates and cable television.
In the new ads from Pearce, the seven-term congressman revisits the broken-down remains of his early childhood home on a Texas farm where his family lived without indoor plumbing.
Spending on publicity is accelerating as three contenders for the Democratic nomination prepare for June 5 primary elections. Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham launched television ads last week and a radio publicity campaign this week as she seeks the Democratic nomination for governor.
