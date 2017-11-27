NEW YORK (AP) — A new lawsuit is accusing Harvey Weinstein of sex trafficking by luring an aspiring actress into a French hotel room where he sexually assaulted her.

The suit filed Monday in Manhattan says the movie producer went to London in 2014 and “groomed” Kadian Noble by telling her he had a film role in mind for her. It says later that year, he again approached Kadian and took her to his room at the Majestic Hotel in Cannes, where he groped her and forced her to watch him masturbate.

The suit was filed under a sex-trafficking statute that has a 10-year limit for filing a complaint against someone who travelled to commit a sexual assault. It seeks unspecified damages.

A spokeswoman for Weinstein denied the allegations.