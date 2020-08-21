Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, both were sentenced Friday to spend months in federal prison for participating in a fraudulent scheme to help their daughters get into the University of Southern California as phony crew team recruits.

Loughlin was given a term of two months, and Giannulli five months, resolving one of the most closely watched cases in the college admissions bribery scandal that rocked higher education in 2019.

Each had pleaded guilty to fraud conspiracy after admitting in May that they took part in a scheme to pay $500,000 to facilitate admission to USC for their two daughters in an audacious scam, from 2016 to 2018, that involved fabricating stories about accomplishments in competitive rowing that were entirely false. The daughters, prosecutors said, had no authentic credentials in the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli were the 21st and 22nd parents to be sentenced in the scandal, according to the office of the U.S. attorney for Massachusetts. In all, 55 people have been charged with crimes involving cheating on admission tests or paying bribes to college athletic officials and others to subvert the admissions process.

The celebrity couple from Los Angeles are among the parents caught in the investigation known as Operation Varsity Blues. Loughlin became known for playing Aunt Becky in an ABC television series “Full House,” which aired in the 1980s and ’90s.

In March 2019, federal prosecutors announced charges against them and others in connection with a corrupt college admissions counselor named William “Rick” Singer. He has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other crimes and is cooperating in the investigation.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton, whose chambers are in a Boston courthouse, held two sentencing hearings through a Zoom videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gorton adhered to agreements the couple made with prosecutors as they pleaded guilty. In the afternoon, he sentenced Loughlin to two months in prison and two years of supervised release, with a $150,000 fine and an order to devote 100 hours to community service.

Hours earlier, in Giannulli’s hearing, the judge ordered him to surrender to prison authorities in November for a five-month term. The judge also sentenced Giannulli to two years of supervised release, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Gorton castigated Giannulli for what he called a “breathtaking fraud.” He added: “You are an informed, smart, successful businessman. You certainly did know better. … You have no excuse for your crime, and that makes it all the more blameworthy.”

Giannulli, 57, of Los Angeles, said he deeply regretted the harm his actions had caused his family. “I take full responsibility for my conduct,” he said.