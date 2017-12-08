MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Actor Steve Reevis, who had roles in the movies “Fargo” and “Last of the Dogmen,” has died. He was 55.

Ralph Foster, of the Foster Funeral Home in St. Ignatius, said Reevis died Thursday at a hospital Missoula. A cause of death was not immediately available.

Reevis was a member of the Blackfeet Tribe in northwestern Montana.

He appeared in the movies “Dances With Wolves” and the 2005 version of “The Longest Yard” and acted in several television episodes, including “Walker, Texas Ranger,” ”Jag” and “Bones.”

Reevis is survived by his wife, Macile, and four children.

Foster said funeral arrangements are still pending.