COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Actor Kelsey Grammer is featured in a TV ad supporting a ballot measure that would add crime victims’ rights provisions to Ohio’s state constitution.
Marsy’s Law for Ohio announced the “significant” ad buy Monday.
In the ad, Grammer says his father was shot and killed at 38. He says his sister was later raped and murdered when she was 18. Grammer says his family wasn’t notified when his father’s killer got out of prison.
Issue 1 would establish constitutional rights for crime victims, including the right to be notified of the escape or release of the offender.
Grammer, a five-time Emmy Award winner, is best known for the TV sitcom “Frasier.”
The constitutional amendment is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.