LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner is investigating the death of actor Jackson Odell.
Lt. Rudy Molano said Sunday that the 20-year-old was found unresponsive Friday at his home in the Los Angeles suburb of Tarzana.
Odell was in the 2011 film “Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer” and had a recurring role in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs” as Ari Caldwell. He also appeared in episodes of “Modern Family” and “Arrested Development.”
Odell was also a singer-songwriter who had several songwriting credits on the soundtrack of the film “Forever My Girl,” which came out earlier this year.
Molano said an autopsy should be completed within the next couple days.