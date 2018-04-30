BOSTON (AP) — Activists are planning to use May Day to highlight what they describe as President Donald Trump’s attacks on workers and immigrants, coupled with calls for a higher minimum wage.

In Massachusetts, members of more than 30 organizations plan to gather Tuesday in the East Boston section of Boston before marching through the neighboring cities of Chelsea and Everett.

Activists are calling for a $15 minimum wage, paid family and medical leave, improved educational opportunities for immigrants, the adoption of “sanctuary” policies and an end to deportations.

May 1 is International Workers’ Day.

Representatives of labor, community and immigrant rights groups participating in the march are criticizing what they say is the Trump administration’s attempt to criminalize immigrants.