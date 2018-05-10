PHOENIX (AP) — Activists have called for a rally outside the Tucson federal courthouse, anticipating a possible final decision on whether a U.S. Border Patrol agent will be retried after the second-degree murder case against him in a cross-border shooting ended in mistrial.
Marla Pacheco, of a Tucson human rights coalition, says activists will gather Friday morning outside the U.S. court before a status conference hearing in the case against agent Lonnie Swartz, demanding a retrial in the shooting of 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez in Nogales, Mexico.
A mistrial was declared last month after deadlocked jurors acquitted Swartz of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting.
Prosecutors have since been mulling whether to pursue a retrial on manslaughter charges in the first prosecution of a Border Patrol agent in a fatal cross-border shooting.
