ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Clean-water activists in Maryland say drinking water could be polluted by a planned pipeline that would carry natural gas under the Potomac River and C & O Canal.

The Washington Post reports the activists will protest what they’ve dubbed the “Potomac Pipeline” at the statehouse Wednesday. They want Gov. Larry Hogan to stop the 3.5 mile project while he still can.

This appears to be the last chance environmentalists have to convince the governor to order the state Department of the Environment to review the potential impact to Maryland’s water system. The Chesapeake Climate Action Network communications director, Denise Robbins, says Hogan needs to act before Thursday.

Proponents say the project, which will bring natural gas from Pennsylvania to West Virginia, is safe and will create jobs.

