EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Young activists and others are rallying in Eugene and other cities to support a high-profile climate change lawsuit brought by 21 young people against the federal government.
Trial was set to begin in federal court in Eugene Monday morning. But the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily halted the proceedings to decide whether the case should move forward.
The 2015 lawsuit argues that government officials have known for more than 50 years that carbon pollution from fossil fuels was causing climate change and that policies on oil and gas deprive young people of life, liberty and property.
The Register-Guard reports that at least 500 people rallied Monday outside the federal courthouse in Eugene. The youngest plaintiff, 11-year-old Florida resident Levi Draheim, and others addressed the crowd.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Suspect in synagogue massacre known as loner
- Democratic wave faces GOP gerrymandering in US House races
- Boeing plane that crashed in Indonesia was most recent 737 model
- US tourist helps stop thief who tried to steal Magna Carta
- Synagogue massacre defendant appears in court in wheelchair WATCH
Dozens also gathered in Seattle to support the youth.