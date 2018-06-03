BOSTON (AP) — Environmental activists say they’re launching a new campaign to ban the use of polystyrene — a type of plastic also known as Styrofoam — in single-use cups and containers.
The group Environment Massachusetts says they’re advocating for a statewide ban on cups and containers made from polystyrene to help protect waterways and wildlife.
Seventeen environmental and civic organizations in Massachusetts have signed a letter supporting the ban.
The activists say that because plastic doesn’t biodegrade, it instead breaks down into tiny pieces which can be ingested by hundreds of different species.
The group also supports legislation that would ban single-use plastic bags across Massachusetts.
According to the group, 79 Massachusetts cities and towns already restrict the use of plastic bags and 29 have adopted regulations on polystyrene.