BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Environmental activists have filed a preliminary injunction request to keep Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge from opening at the site of a former nuclear weapons facility.
The Daily Camera reported Thursday that the refuge is planned for more than 7.8 square miles (20 square kilometers) and set to open in the summer.
Activists claim the refuge has not been proven to be safe for visiting members of the public.
Before seeking the injunction, activists filed a suit naming the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Federal Highway Commission and others as defendants.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Daughters say Portland man was stabbed 17 times
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- No stairway to basement heaven just yet for British singer
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
State and federal officials have said a $7 billion cleanup and remediation has made the area safe for both animals and humans.
___
Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/