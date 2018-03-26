DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) — A minister known as a community activist has been charged with capital murder in connection with a shooting in Alabama.

The Dothan Eagle reports the Rev. Kenneth Glasgow was jailed Monday in the slaying of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings on Sunday. Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish said police believe 52-year-old Glasgow gave a ride to the suspected shooter as he searched for the victim.

Alabama law says a person aiding or abetting a criminal act is equally liable for that crime. Parrish said police believe 26-year-old Jamie Townes shot Jennings after she stole his car. It was not immediately known if Glasgow or Townes had attorneys.

Glasgow founded a homeless ministry in Dothan after serving prison time for a drug conviction. He has also worked to restore voting rights to ex-felons.

