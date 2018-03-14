CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia associate state schools superintendent Clayton Burch has been appointed acting secretary for the state Department of Education and the Arts.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Burch’s appointment Wednesday.

Justice fired department secretary Gayle Manchin on Monday. Manchin is a former state school board president and is the wife of Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. Justice is a Republican who switched from the Democratic Party last year.

Lawmakers on Saturday passed a bill to dismantle the department, whose agencies include culture and history, and public broadcasting, among others. Those agencies would either be absorbed by other departments or continue as separate agencies within the executive branch.

Justice has not decided whether to veto or sign the bill.