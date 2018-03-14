CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia associate state schools superintendent Clayton Burch has been appointed acting secretary for the state Department of Education and the Arts.
Gov. Jim Justice announced Burch’s appointment Wednesday.
Justice fired department secretary Gayle Manchin on Monday. Manchin is a former state school board president and is the wife of Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin. Justice is a Republican who switched from the Democratic Party last year.
Lawmakers on Saturday passed a bill to dismantle the department, whose agencies include culture and history, and public broadcasting, among others. Those agencies would either be absorbed by other departments or continue as separate agencies within the executive branch.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
Justice has not decided whether to veto or sign the bill.