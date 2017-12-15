Share story

By
The Associated Press

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The acting secretary of the Kansas Department for Children and Families says allegations that the agency discriminates against gay and lesbian couples are concerning, and she pledged a “zero tolerance” policy.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Gina Meier-Hummel on Friday made a sharp break from her predecessor, Phyllis Gilmore, who dismissed allegations of discrimination against same-sex couples in adoption and foster care cases.

State auditors released a survey of attorneys who deal with the child welfare system. About 35 percent said gay and lesbian parents are not treated the same as other parents.

Meier-Hummel told a legislative committee reviewing the survey that she will have “zero tolerance for any violation of the law.”

DCF came under scrutiny in 2015 amid multiple allegations that it discriminated against same-sex couples.

