LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The average ACT score of incoming University of Wyoming freshmen increased between fall 2016 and 2017.

The Laramie Boomerang reports the average ACT score for incoming freshmen rose from 24.4 in fall 2016 to 24.7 in 2017, for a five-year high. That’s even as the university increased its first-year class size by 9.3 percent.

The average ACT score for graduating Wyoming high school seniors also rose between 2016 and 2017, from 20 to 20.2.

That score has barely fluctuated since 2011, when the state began administering the ACT to 100 percent of its students.

University of Wyoming admission requirements state a first-year student must have a score of at least 21 — or an SAT score of 1060 — as well as a 3.0 grade point average.

