Embattled Labor Secretary Alex Acosta will hold a news conference later Wednesday to address questions on his handling of a plea deal he struck years ago with a wealthy financier who is now facing a new raft of federal child sex trafficking charges.

Acosta does not plan to announce his resignation at the press availability later Wednesday afternoon, but will defend his record on the matter involving financier Jeffrey Epstein and to field questions about it, according to two officials familiar with the plans.

The Labor Department said in a news release that Acosta will hold the availability at 2:30 p.m. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to freely discuss Acosta’s plans.

The secretary, confirmed to his post in April 2017, has come under a fresh round of scrutiny this week after federal prosecutors in New York charged Epstein on Monday and alleged that he had abused dozens of young girls at his Manhattan and Palm Beach, Fla., homes while enlisting his victims to bring him others.

Acosta, as a federal prosecutor in Florida, handled Epstein’s case in 2008, and the plea deal is now being criticized as too lenient. Several Democrats in Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have called for Acosta’s resignation.

Epstein had signed a non-prosecution agreement with federal authorities and pleaded guilty in state court to felony solicitation of underage girls. During his 13-month sentence in a Palm Beach, Florida, jail, Epstein was allowed to work out of his office six days a week.

A federal judge this year ruled that prosecutors violated the rights of the victims by failing to notify them of an agreement not to bring federal charges.

Nonetheless, President Donald Trump has stood by Acosta, telling reporters in the Oval Office on Tuesday: “I feel very badly, actually, for Secretary Acosta because I’ve known him as being somebody who works so hard and has done such a good job.”