RENO, Nev. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada has launched a petition to try persuade the governor to stop the state’s first execution in more than a decade.

46-year-old Scott Dozier is scheduled to die by lethal ejection Nov. 14 at the Ely State Prison about 60 miles from the Utah line.

The ACLU is calling it an “experimental execution” because the blend of drugs has never been used anywhere else in the country.

The group posted a petition online this week seeking signatures on a letter asking Gov. Brian Sandoval to intervene.

The ACLU says there’s a “very real” chance a botched execution could result in an unconstitutionally torturous and inhumane death. It says paralytic drugs like one that would be used in the mixture to kill Dozier can’t even be used to euthanize animals in Nevada.