CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is urging lawmakers to take a serious look at criminal justice reform in an effort to fix inflating prison numbers and budget cuts.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports an American Civil Liberties Union report says one in 58 people in Wyoming are under state supervision. One in 130 is incarcerated.

American Civil Liberties Union Wyoming’s Sabrina King says those numbers are largely due to the creation of new crimes.

The report says the Wyoming Legislature has passed 28 bills establishing new crimes or increasing existing penalties in the last four years.

But some Wyoming lawmakers and state officials say the organization’s concerns about the creation of new crimes and harsher sentences for existing ones is overblown.

