PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is supporting a proposed constitutional amendment that would take control of redistricting from South Dakota legislators and give it to an independent commission.

The civil liberties organization reported an Oct. 1 expenditure of $1,145.60 for web pages supporting signature-gathering efforts for the amendment. ACLU of South Dakota spokeswoman Jen Petersen says the spending comes as part of a 50-state voting rights campaign from the ACLU’s grassroots platform.

The amendment calls for switching control of legislative redistricting from legislators to an independent commission of nine people, with no more than three from any one political party.

It mirrors an amendment that voters rejected last year. Supporters would have to submit nearly 28,000 valid signatures by November 2017 for the new amendment to appear on the 2018 ballot.