KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The ACLU of Missouri is suing the Independence School District on behalf of a senior banned from graduation for listing his high school for sale on Craigslist as a prank.
American Civil Liberties Union officials say that 18-year-old Kylan Scheele’s free speech rights were violated when he was suspended for three days and denied participation in Saturday’s graduation ceremony at the Truman High School.
The Kansas City Star reports the lawsuit was filed in federal court in Kansas City on Friday seeking an injunction allowing Scheele to attend his graduation ceremony.
The district declined to change its decision, saying in a statement the advertisement created a “substantial and material disruption” to the educational environment.
Scheele says the punishment did not meet the actions.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com