BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union is seeking police body camera footage related to the investigation of a slain detective.

The ACLU office says they filed the request under the state’s public information law.

They say it was filed in response to the “many questions” about the police department’s “unprecedented decision” to cordon off a swath of the Harlem Park neighborhood for days following the Nov. 15 attack on Detective Sean Suiter.

Police say they needed to preserve the crime scene. Authorities also conducted a number of searches in the neighborhood’s numerous vacant and derelict row houses.

David Rocah is an attorney with the ACLU. He asserts that rationale is “inconsistent with both the scope and duration of the cordon.”

There have been no arrests in Suiter’s killing.