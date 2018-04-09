PORTLAND — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon says a fatal police shooting at a Portland homeless shelter raises questions about why officers did not try to de-escalate the situation before firing.

Executive director David Rogers issued the statement after a bystander video showed Saturday’s confrontation. The video shows the suspect across the room from officers when they opened fire.

Police have not identified the suspect, but David Elifritz tells The Oregonian/OregonLive it was his brother, 48-year-old John Elefritz. He questions why police didn’t use a stun gun on his brother.

Elefritz went into the shelter after allegedly crashing a stolen car. Witnesses said he had a knife.

Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw and Mayor Ted Wheeler have asked the public to withhold judgment until after the investigation is over.