ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A black female federal immigration officer in New Mexico says she was repeatedly pulled over by sheriff’s deputies — twice by the same deputy — with no probable cause.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has filed a lawsuit on behalf of 38-year-old Sherese Crawford against the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office stemming from three alleged racially profiling stops.

According to the lawsuit, Crawford was first stopped in April 2017 on suspicion of driving a stolen car. The ACLU says Crawford was driving a rental car provided by ICE.

The lawsuit says Deputy Patrick Rael then pulled her over later that month for tailgating and again the next month for driving “too slow.”

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Felicia Maggard did not immediately return an email.