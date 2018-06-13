MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has sued the southern Minnesota city of Faribault, alleging a local rental licensing ordinance aims to drive minorities out of town.

The Minnesota chapter of the ACLU filed the lawsuit Wednesday. It says the ordinance is unconstitutional and violates the Fair Housing Act.

The ordinance requires landlords to do criminal background checks and limits the number of family members who can live in a rental property.

The ACLU says the requirements disproportionately affect black residents, who are arrested at a higher rate than whites, and Somali-Americans. In one case, a Somali mother was ordered evicted shortly after giving birth because her new baby put her family over the limit.

The lawsuit alleges a city official said the ordinance was successful in getting rid of “undesirable” people.