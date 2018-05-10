WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union has made public a letter that seeks to force Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to fix inaccuracies on public notices posted on state and county websites regarding voter registration.

Its letter Thursday says that under court decisions people who register to vote at motor vehicle offices or who use a federal form do not need to provide proof of citizenship, such as a birth certificate or passport. But the state’s website and the websites of some counties continue to erroneously tell voters such documents are required.

The ACLU is asking Kobach to issue written instructions to county officials and correct the state webpages by May 18 so the issue can be resolved with court intervention.

Kobach’s spokesman did not immediately respond to an email.