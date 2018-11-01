HONOLULU (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is demanding that a Hawaii retirement home stop discriminating against non-Catholic residents and allow them to take advantage of the state’s new medically assisted suicide law if they wish.

The ACLU of Hawaii sent a letter to the executive director of the Kahala Nui home on Thursday after receiving an anonymous tip that the home had notified residents they would not be permitted to exercise the provisions of the law.

The retirement home told residents in a memo this was because the facility’s lease for land under its buildings prohibits activity that is “morally repugnant” to the Roman Catholic Church, including euthanasia.

The church owns the land.

Kahala Nui’s executive director didn’t immediately respond to voicemail and email messages seeking comment.